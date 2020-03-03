Vernon Grade 8 squad earns provincial experience

Seaton Sonics go 1-3 in Abbotsford; three North OK schools begin senior provincials Wednesday

Jennie Pereboom of the Seaton Sonics (with ball) goes up for two points against a South Delta Sun Devils opponent during the Grade 8 Girls Basketball Championships. (Paul Funk - Funkfotography)

Injuries. Close defeats. Finish with a win.

The North Zone champion Seaton Sonics experienced a lot at the Grade 8 Girls Provincial Basketball Championships in Abbotsford.

Chris Colclough’s squad lost their opener to the fourth-ranked St. Patrick’s Celtics of Vancouver, then dropped a pair of four-point losses to the South Delta Sun Devils and Unity Christian Flames of Chilliwack.

The Sonics finished the provincials with a convincing 60-12 win over the MEI Eagles of Clearbrook.

“We had some injuries but the girls left everything on the court and played their hearts out,” said Colclough. “They work well as a group and play off each other’s strengths. I look forward to seeing this team grow together.”

Seaton, which went 10-0 in the season, won the North Zone pennant in a nail-biter playoff against the Kalamalka Lakers.

The teams had met twice before in the season. Kal came out firing, pushing the Sonics hard, but in the end, Seaton prevailed 52-45.

Evelie Colclough, Jayla Godsoe and Ava Marginson were standouts for the Sonics while Sydney Lewis and Lauren Cunningham lit it up for the Lakers.

SENIOR HOOPS

Three North Okanagan teams begin play Wednesday at provincial championships.

The Vernon Panthers are seeded second for the 16-team B.C. Senior Boys 3A Championships in Langley, and will open up play against the 15th-ranked MEI Eagles of Clearbrook.

READ MORE: Vernon Panthers roll to second-straight OK Valley crown

The Cats are trying to bring the city its first-ever senior boy’s basketball championship. Vernon lost the 2019 final, 48-46, to the North Delta Huskies. Prince George’s Duchess Park Condors are ranked No. 1.

The Fulton Maroons have been seeded 13th for the 16-team B.C. Senior Boy’s 2A finals, also in Langley. The Okanagan runners-up will play No. 4 Brentwood College of Victoria in its opener. The defending champion Charles Hays Rainmakers of Prince Rupert are ranked No. 1.

READ MORE: Vernon’s Fulton Maroons fall in Valley final; earn berth to B.C.’s

Lumby’s Charles Bloom Timberwolves are the 16th seed for the B.C. Senior Girls A Championship at Kelowna Christian School.

READ MORE: Lumby squad wins wild-card entry to provincials

The T-Wolves have drawn the defending champion and top seeds, the Credo Christian Kodiaks of Langley, for their first game.

@VernonNewsroger@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vernon Morning Star