Vernon golfer cracks top dozen at B.C. Men’s Amateur Golf Championship

Two Okanagan golfers made the cut with one just missing the top-10 at the 119th B.C. Men’s Amateur Golf Championships held July 13-16 at Storey Creek Golf Course in Campbell River.
Vernon’s Ryan Vest finished in a three-way tie for 11th spot with a four-day total of 1-over-par 289. Vest was 10 shots back of the winner, Ashton McCulloch of Victoria, who finished at 9-under.
Vest had rounds of 77, 71, 69 (second-lowest score of round), and 72.
Lake Country’s Brandon Frechette was tied for 49th place with a 72-hole score of 301, 13-over-par. He was only one shot behind Vest at the halfway mark after opening with rounds of 73 and 76. But a third-round 80 dropped him down the field. Frenchette rebounded to shoot even-par 72 on the last day.
McCulloch was a two-shot winner over Vancouver’s Patrick Weeks while B.C. Junior Boys champion Gavyn Knight of Parksville finished third at 6-under.
Three North Okanagan golfers missed the 36-hole cut score of 7-over 151.
Austin Armanini of Vernon, who is slated to compete next month at the Canadian Junior Boys championships in Quebec after a third-place result at the provincial tournament, shot rounds of 84 and 76 in Campbell River to finish at 160.
Coldstream’s Braxton McDonald shot 88-80-to end up at 168, and Vernon’s Brandon Chai finished with a 170 score after shooting 87-83 in the first two rounds.
