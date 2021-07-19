Vernon golfer cracks top dozen at B.C. Men’s Amateur Golf Championship

Ryan Vest finishes tied for 11th place, 10 shots behind the winner; Lake Country's Brandon Frechette makes 36-hole cut

Lake Country’s Brandon Frechette, shown in a 2018 photo, made the 36-hole cut at last week’s 119th B.C. Men’s Amateur Golf Championship in Campbell River. (Black Press - file photo)

Two Okanagan golfers made the cut with one just missing the top-10 at the 119th B.C. Men’s Amateur Golf Championships held July 13-16 at Storey Creek Golf Course in Campbell River.

Vernon’s Ryan Vest finished in a three-way tie for 11th spot with a four-day total of 1-over-par 289. Vest was 10 shots back of the winner, Ashton McCulloch of Victoria, who finished at 9-under.

Vest had rounds of 77, 71, 69 (second-lowest score of round), and 72.

Lake Country’s Brandon Frechette was tied for 49th place with a 72-hole score of 301, 13-over-par. He was only one shot behind Vest at the halfway mark after opening with rounds of 73 and 76. But a third-round 80 dropped him down the field. Frenchette rebounded to shoot even-par 72 on the last day.

McCulloch was a two-shot winner over Vancouver’s Patrick Weeks while B.C. Junior Boys champion Gavyn Knight of Parksville finished third at 6-under.

Three North Okanagan golfers missed the 36-hole cut score of 7-over 151.

Austin Armanini of Vernon, who is slated to compete next month at the Canadian Junior Boys championships in Quebec after a third-place result at the provincial tournament, shot rounds of 84 and 76 in Campbell River to finish at 160.

Coldstream’s Braxton McDonald shot 88-80-to end up at 168, and Vernon’s Brandon Chai finished with a 170 score after shooting 87-83 in the first two rounds.

• Vernon’s Kendra Jones-Munk finished fourth at a recent Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour event in the 15-19 year old girl’s division. The tournament at the par-70 Ledgeview Golf and Country Club in Abbotsford was held July 12-13.

Jones-Munk shot rounds of 81 and 76 to finish at 157 for the 36 holes, eight shots behind the winner, June Hsiao of Coquitlam.

Lake Country’s Ethan Reiber was 11th in the Junior Boys division with rounds of 90 and 84 for a 174 total. Ryan You of Langley (70-74-144) edged Andrew Biggar of Abbotsford (76-69-145) by one shot to win the title.

