Vernon Golf Club duos take top spots at annual event

Home course duos swept the gross and net championships at the recent annual Westland Insurance Open Ladies Tw0-Team golf tournament at the Vernon Golf and Country Club.

Retrogression was needed to determine that the duo of Rosmarie Rachwalski and Terry Loschuk edged out the team of Karen Packalen of Talking Rock near Chase and Linda Aikens of the Kelown Golf Club. Both teams finished with scores of 76, two shots better than a pair of teams from Kamloops and Kelowna.

Vernon duos swept the top three net positions. Jackie Jones and Gloria Wilms came in with a net 58, one shot better than Marla Taylor and Sue McLeod. Annie Hecimovic and Carley Kitagawa were third at net 61, and took the position by retorgression over Iris Nielsen and Marilyn McRae of Kelowna’s Sunset Ranch club.

Vernon’s Gail Fairburn and partner Shaun Pulice of the Vancouver Golf Club finished fifth in the low gross at 79, one shot ahead of Vernon teams Claire Mitton and Shawnee Harris, and Marily Vat and Connie Traxel. Lisa Krushen of Vernon and partner Tina Gabriele of Alberta finished in a group of three at 81, and claimed 10th place.

Janet Green and Sol Lagera of the host club were sixth low net at 62, beating clumbates Anne Monteith and Norma Lemiski, and Sue Marshall and her partner, Karen Webber, of Squamish Valley by one.

Geraldine Longworth and Beth Houston of Vernon finished ninth at net 65, while Debbie Fisher and Pam Rieger of the host club placed 10th at 66.

