Vernon goalie lands with Spruce Kings

Vernon goalie Kobe Grant has been signed by the B.C. Hockey League’s Prince George Spruce Kings for the 2021 season. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers photography)

Vernon goalie Kobe Grant has found a new B.C. Hockey League home.

Grant has been signed by the Prince George Spruce Kings for the 2021 season.

“I wanted to get back to carrying three goaltenders due to a lack of access to affiliate players this season and in anticipation of us being able to play games in the near future,” said Kings general manager Mike Hawes in announcing the acquistion of Grant, born in 2002.

Grant appeared in six career games with the Vernon Vipers, including five in the 2020-21 Okanagan Cup exhibition training series featuring the Snakes, Penticton Vees, Salmon Arm Silverbacks and West Kelowna Warriors. He posted a 1-3 record in the exhibition with a 3.76 goals against average and a .874 save percentage.

Grant has also played for the Kelowna Chiefs in the Kootenay Internatioal Junior Hockey League and appeared in 21 games in 2019-20 for the Thompson Blazers of the B.C. Major Midget League, carding a record of 10-10 and a 3.19 GAA.

The BCHL pushed the start of its season back once more after B.C.’s Provincial Health Office (PHO) extended current restrictions around team sports until Feb. 5.

The BCHL had hoped to start around Jan. 15 if restrictions were eased.

READ MORE: BCHL delays start of season as provincial health orders remain in place

@VernonNewsroger@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vernon Morning Star