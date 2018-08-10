Vernon foursomes dominate Capri Cup

Cindy Stone of the Pink Lady Bugs makes a par putt during the Capri Cup Tuesday at the Vernon Golf and Country Club.

It was a home course sweep of the top three positions at the annual Capri Cup four-women team golf tournament at the Vernon Golf and Country Club.

Retrogression was used to determine the top five teams, with the quartet of Thelma Trickett, Mia Sakakibara, Gloria Wilms and Rita Usher coming out on top at -27, the same score as club mates Terry Loschuk, Darlene Walker, Jo Connelly and Calgary pick-up Pam Deines.

The Vernon club team of Marla Taylor, Penny Birmingham, Donna Schultz and Lisa Krushen finished at -25 under, same as teams from the Okanagan Golf Course in Kelowna and Blind Bay’s Shuswap Lake Estates, but were awarded third on retrogression.

Members of the host club won all of the closest to the pin prizes as well, including Linda Hamilton on hole 3; Taylor on hole 5; Sandy Lays on hole 14 and Donna Schultz on hole 17.

There were 16 deuces in the event.

Five other teams from the Vernon club cracked the top-16. Marg Craig, Gail Fairburn, Wilma Hamer and Lorna Jaschke finished ninth at -23 (retrogression).

Nancy Davies, Beth Houston, Rae Jensen and Rita Foisy were 11th at -22. Rosemarie Rachwalksi, Norma Lemiski, Debbie Fisher and Brenda Chomin placed 13th at -20, beating out clubmates Karen Christian, Deanna Moglove, Nadien Haneman and Sandy Lays on retrogression.

The foursome of Wendy Berger, Cindy Stone, Maria Smith and CAthy Pals-Gallagher was 16th at -19.