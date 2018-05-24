Vernon Flag Family Football Day Sunday

Rylan Terleski of the Destroyers escapes the reach of Brock Warner of the Strikers in U10 flag football at Grahame Park. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Flag Family Football Day runs Sunday at Grahame Park.

Action starts at 9 a.m. with music and games running until 2 p.m. There will be a bouncy house and a concession.

“Vernon & District Minor Football Association is off to an amazing start as we added a flag program back to our options,” said vice-president Marcy Kennedy. “For the last several years, families would have to travel to Kelowna for the flag portion of minor football. Not anymore. VDMFA was approached by several families who wanted to see flag return to Vernon. So that’s what Flag Coordinator Chris Burke and his team did.

“Flag is a super fun opportunity for those who love football or want to learn the sport, without the contact portion. It is a short season and is very affordable too.”

The flag season started April 7 and runs until mid-June. They are more than 80 mini-athletes registered in the flag program. Practices run Friday nights and games are on Sundays. Registration for tackle is underway and info can be found at vdmfa.ca.

All equipment is provided, including a T-shirt and shorts. There is one small fee with funding options available.

“VDMFA was in a rebuilding year last year and managed to double registration in the 2017 season. This year, we are hopeful to have even more registrants playing this amazing sport,” added Kennedy. “We have another full and amazing board of directors ready to build off last year’s progress.”

Andy Steffanson, a former coach and director, is president. Secretary is Leah Andrist, while Heidi Austin is treasurer and registrar is Dawn LeBreque. Ron Kirschner is coaching co-ordinator.