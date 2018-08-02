Vernon dental controllers stop Shuswap Merlot squad

Paige Stark of the Edmonton Moosehead Hoppers, left, and Jocelyne Johnson of the Okanagan United race for the ball in women's 40+ play during the 39th Vernon National Oldtimers Soccer Tournament Sunday at Marshall Field. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Mandy Frederick scored the game’s only goal in the 63rd minute as the Pleasant Valley Dental Controllers played a great game in beating the hometown Shuswap Merlot 1-0 in North Okanagan Women’s Master’s Soccer League action Tuesday at Salmon Arm’s Blackburn Park.

The defensive line of Christyna Whieldon, Jody Pope, Martina Allen, and Michele Wernicke helped keeper Michelle Embleton earn the shutout.

Midfielders Tara Murray, Marnie Brandl, Angela Durfeld, Elena Sookarow, and Jodi Peshko were spectacular in creating short passes and moving the ball up to forwards Amy Shupe, Karen Zupp, and Mandy Frederick to attack Merlot’s net.

Martina Allen was voted player with the most heart. (The ref wrote that it was a “very clean game” on the score sheet.)

Dr. Lee Dental 8 Vernon Liquor Store VQA 0

Another hot Tuesday night of soccer, another night of Lisa Arrotta coming up big for Dr. Lee Dental Center in the early stages of the soccer game.

With the team in front of her trying to get their game going, Arrotta came up huge in net with some big-time saves to keep the game even.

Loren Hutton passed the ball back out to corner-taker Irene Arrotta who was not challenged and placed a nicely timed blast from outside the 18 yard box into the far corner of the net to start the scoring for the dental centre. Ten minutes later, Ronda Thomas stepped up from her defensive position to strip the ball away from a VQA forward, passing a through ball to Hutton who then found Julie Bolin open inside the 18 yard box and Bolin finished the play off with a nicely placed ball into the bottom corner of the net.

From a corner, Irene Arrotta flicked the ball in which deflected off a VQA defender, Hutton volleyed the deflected ball into the top corner of the net to put Dr. Lee up 3-0. Five minutes later it was Hutton again taking a great cross from Jennie Currie (a workhorse on the outside half all night) and blasting the ball top shelf for her second of the night.

The Floss crew went up 5-0 just before half with some lovely passing from almost the entire team, with Bolin taking a pass from Amanda Bolton (just back for an ankle injury) and finding a breaking Jacquie Charvet who drilled the ball past a driving VQA goalie.

VQA came out in the second half putting lots of pressure on the floss crew who were only playing with 11 players, but again were spoiled by the great goaltending of Lisa Arrotta and a strong defensive line of Bobbi Cormier, Thomas and Cindy Worth. Charvet got her second of the night after a great run down the right flank by Currie, who outran her check to place a lovely pass across the field to find Charvet, who took on the VQA goalie and placed the ball into the far corner.

Then Bolton scored her second on the year, after taking a great through ball from Thomas (who again stole the ball away from a VQA player) and placing the ball just inside the goal post. The next goal by the floss crew was one of the highlight reels with Irene Arrotta finding a streaking Currie on the far right side (which Currie was burning up and down all night) who drilled a blast from about 20 yards out into the top shelf of the net.

Dr. Lee Dental voted VQA’s Ginger Nickoli the Player with Heart and VQA voted Dr. Lee Dental Jacquie Charvet Player with Heart.

VQA veteran Shelly Johnson said even though the score looks bad, her team had a fun game regardless.

Shawn Nickoli was in net the whole game; Harmony Crockett and Jen Hatten had lots of shots coming in from both sides.

Chick Kickers 1 Gray Monk Impact 1

With star keeper Robyn Sherwood away the Chicks decided to play it safe in the opening half and help out substitute Dawn Ansdell, who made a couple of great plays to keep the Chicks in the game.

The Impact held the play and managed to get through the defence and score on a breakaway, Reagan Russell the recipient of a beautiful Jen Albright through ball.

The second half saw Ansdell give way to Wendy Magnus for keeper duty and she performed magnificent.

In the 75th minute from a throw-in deep in the Chicks’ end, Colline Johnson found Jenn Kemper unmarked on the middle. Kemper made her signature power run through the midfielders then squeezed the ball through the defence to a streaking Jessica Tanner who beat out Impact keeper Derri-Ann Cooper in a race to the ball.

Ashley Headington had a great turn-and-shoot from the box to be denied by the Impact goalie.

Tanner deserved offensive player and defensively veteran sweeper Steph Curtis was a force to be reckoned with.

For the Impact, Sherri Rothwell blistered a shot off the crossbar that ricocheted up and down on the goal line. Russell volleyed it but Magnus made a marvellous save. Edeen Ramsay had chances and Lou Sheehan was named game MVP for playing with heart in numerous key positions.

Rosters 2 Shuswap Kaos 2

Becky McLennan opened the Rosters scoring with a chip shot over the Kaos keeper. Katie Reid sent a lovely ball to Susie Wiseman for the second goal. Felicia Musa was outstanding on defence for Rosters.

TED United 5 Courtesy Motors Sistas 0

Natalie Easthope scored twice for the Salmon Arm squad, in a game played at Marshall Field.

CAPRI INSURANCE OKANAGAN OLDTIMERS MEN’S 55+ LEAGUE

Ledcor Kickers 5 Vernon Kal Tire 2

Will Kruiper beat keeper Pete (The Heat) Richter on a pair of breakaways to lead Ledcor in a game replayed from June 21 called due to a lightning storm. Kal Tire was up 3-0 when the game was stopped.

Jim Kruiper, Matt Cherrille and Vincio Delgado added singles for the Kickewrs. Rob Holstein, from Gary Dill, equalized in the 25th minute for the tiremen. Ian Murphy registered a consolation goal in the 90 minute, set up by Bob Fleming.

Old Milwaukee Man of the Match for Kal Tire was central fullback Ted Sheehan.

*In a late result from the Capri Insurance Okanagan Oldtimers 45+ Men’s Soccer League Monday, Mabui blanked Vernon’s Bosman Accounting 2-0.