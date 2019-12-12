Vernon Curling Club hosts B.C. stick curling finals

The field is now complete as the teams gear up for the 2020 BC Open and Women’s Stick Curling Championships in Vernon this weekend.
This is the inaugural year of the women’s competition and the first time this event has been run under the Curl BC umbrella.
The event goes ahead at the Vernon Curling Club Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14 and 15. Although it is taking place in 2019, this event will crown the 2020 stick champions.
These were direct entry championships and teams from across B.C. were invited to register.
Teams from Vernon, Enderby, Abbotsford, Salmon Arm, Armstrong, Kelowna, Creston and Comox Valley will compete.
This version of curling, which has been around since the 1980s, is played by two people throwing with a stick.
Visit curlbc.ca/vernon-stick-2020/ for event information.
The Open Stick Curling Championships have been running for more than a decade, but this is the first year that a women-only championship will be staged in B.C.
Both events lead to nationals at the Highland Curling Club in Regina from April 6-9.
Okanagan area team rosters for the stick provincial are:
Open Championship
Ast/Skrenek Vernon Skip: Brian Ast Third: Jim Skrenek
Baker/Zarowny Enderby Skip: Dale Baker Third: Betty Zarowny
Ball/Clemens Vernon Skip: Maurice Ball Third: Glenn Clemens
Bryanton/Olson Vernon Skip: Clifford Bryanton Third: Blaine Olson
Duplisee/Egli Salmon Arm Skip: Gordon Duplisee Third: Frank Egli
Ellison/Andrejew Kelowna Skip: Peter Ellison Third: George Andrejew
Fowler/Heinrichs Armstrong Skip: Wayne Heinrichs Third: Bill Fowler
Heinrichs-Lamerton Armstrong Skip: Dennis Heinrichs Third: Les Lamerton
Kellam/VanMeter Vernon Skip: Marvin VanMeter Third: Craig Kellam
Knopp/Abbott Enderby Skip: Carole Knopp Third: Mickey Abbott
Kratchmer/Barna Enderby Skip: Tom Kratchmer Third: Dwight Barna
Merklinger/Heath Vernon Skip: Dave Merklinger Third: Darren Heath
Sears/Campbell Armstrong Skip: Derrell Sears Third: John Campbell
Smith/Pieper Armstrong Skip: Tim Smith Third: Chris Pieper
Speed/Adams Armstrong Skip: Frank Speed Third: Bruce Adams
Wejr/Prokopetz Vernon Skip: Alan Wejr Third: Jack Prokopetz
Women’s championship
LA LA Land Kelowna Curling Club Skip: Ann McColl Third: Lynne Margetts
McLaughlin-Armstrong Armstrong Skip: Deb McLaughlin Third: Diane Mouncey
Mollard-Poor Armstrong Skip: Lois Mollard Third: Liz Poor
Sears-Heinrichs Armstrong Skip: Sheron Sears Third: Carol Heinrichs.