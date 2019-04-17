Vernon curler joining world champs – one event only

Jim Cotter to fill in at third for Sweden's Niklas Edin rink at Grand Slam event in Saskatoon

Jim Cotter is brushing up on his Swedish.

The eight-time B.C. men’s curling champion from Vernon has been added to the roster of reigning men’s world champion Niklas Edin’s roster for the Humpty’s Champions Cup in Saskatoon next week, part of the Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling schedule.

The event, being played at Merlis Belsher Place, is on at the same time as the world mixed doubles curling championships taking palce in Stavanger, Norway.

Cotter is replacing Edin third Oskar Eriksson.

Cotter’s former teammate, John Morris, is also a super spare. Morris will fill in as skip for American Olympic gold medalist John Shuster’s rink. Shuster is competing at the world mixed doubles championship.

Also turning Swedish is Scotland’s Eve Muirhead, who is joining Anna Hasselborg’s squad.

A number of other rinks in the Humpty’s Champions Cup will have differernt looking lineups due to the world mixed doubles event, retirement or pregnancies.

The 2019 Humpty’s Champions Cup starts next Tuesday and features 15 men’s teams and 15 women’s teams who have won high-profile events in order to qualify.

