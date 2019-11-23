Vernon Christian School Royals outside hitter Levi VanderDeen and his teammates will play for gold Saturday night in Castlegar at the B.C. High School Senior Boys A Volleyball finals. The Royals are the defending champions. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon Christian School Royals going for second straight B.C. crown

Royals will play Terrace school in B.C. High School Senior Boys A volleyball final Saturday night

The Vernon Christian School Royals meet the Centennial Christian Seahawks of Terrace in the B.C. High School Senior Boys A volleyball final Saturday night at Selkirk College in Castlegar.

The defending provincial champion and No. 1 ranked Royals advanced to the championship Saturday morning with a 25-16, 26-24, 25-14 sweep of the host Mt. Sentinel Wildcats of South Slocan in the semifinals.

The Seahawks punched their ticket to the final with a four-set semifinal victory over the Credo Christian Kodiaks of Langley.

VCS swept its preliminary round pool play on Thursday, starting with a tough 26-24, 18-25, 16-14 win over the Kodiaks, followed by a 25-9, 25-18 win over Centennial Christian and closed the day with a 25-19, 25-17 win over Mt. Sentinel.

All 16 teams were re-seeded based on pool results for Friday’s start of the playoff round. In the round of 16, the top-ranked Royals cruised past the 16th-rated Sparwood Spartans 25-23, 25-7, 25-6 to advance to the quarterfinals against the Ebenezer Auroras of Smithers. Vernon Christian scored a 25-17, 25-16, 25-13 win to move on to the final four.

This story will be updated Sunday

