Vernon Christian School Royals going for second straight B.C. crown

Vernon Christian School Royals outside hitter Levi VanderDeen and his teammates will play for gold Saturday night in Castlegar at the B.C. High School Senior Boys A Volleyball finals. The Royals are the defending champions. (Morning Star - file photo)

The Vernon Christian School Royals meet the Centennial Christian Seahawks of Terrace in the B.C. High School Senior Boys A volleyball final Saturday night at Selkirk College in Castlegar.

The defending provincial champion and No. 1 ranked Royals advanced to the championship Saturday morning with a 25-16, 26-24, 25-14 sweep of the host Mt. Sentinel Wildcats of South Slocan in the semifinals.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Vernon Christian Royals sweep through Valley finals

The Seahawks punched their ticket to the final with a four-set semifinal victory over the Credo Christian Kodiaks of Langley.

VCS swept its preliminary round pool play on Thursday, starting with a tough 26-24, 18-25, 16-14 win over the Kodiaks, followed by a 25-9, 25-18 win over Centennial Christian and closed the day with a 25-19, 25-17 win over Mt. Sentinel.

All 16 teams were re-seeded based on pool results for Friday’s start of the playoff round. In the round of 16, the top-ranked Royals cruised past the 16th-rated Sparwood Spartans 25-23, 25-7, 25-6 to advance to the quarterfinals against the Ebenezer Auroras of Smithers. Vernon Christian scored a 25-17, 25-16, 25-13 win to move on to the final four.

This story will be updated Sunday…

