Vernon Chick Kickers edge stale Impact

A second-half penalty kick propelled Vernon Chickers to a 2-1 win over Fresh Is Best Impact in North Okanagan Women’s Masters Soccer League play.

The Kickers got off to a quick start and made a fast breakaway to score the first goal.

Equalizing before half time was a great single handed effort by Leah, who shows she was once related to Lionel Messi.

An unlucky call of a penalty in the second half resulted in the Chick Kickers leading 2 – 1 and Fresh Is Best looking more like Nacho United in the middle.

Some really good soccer from both teams as the Impact put the pressure on with great runs and shots from Regan, Auralie, Ashley and Nicki.

Elsewhere:

SHUSWAP MERLOT 2 PLEASANT VALLEY DENTAL CONTROLLERS 1

Merlot came out strong at the start of the game keeping the dental defensive line on their toes and testing goal keeper Michelle Embleton in her first game of the season after returning from an injury. The Controllers soon found their legs and Tara Murray, Angela Durfeld and Brittany Chase all had some beautiful scoring opportunities in the first half but couldn’t quite find the back of the net. Towards the end of the half, Merlot managed to break through PV Dental’s defence and put one past Embleton.

Partway through the second half, Pleasant Valley responded on a cross from Marnie Brandle to Jacquie Nuyens, who managed to get a foot on the ball in a scramble in front of the net to feed Jenny Garnett who finished just inside the right post to tie the game 1-1.

Later in the half, Merlot scored their second goal on a long shot outside the 18 to beat the Controllers keeper.

Minutes later, Amy Shupe took the ball in to beat Merlot’s defence (on a through ball from midfielder Elena Sookarow) and got a hard shot off that just went high over the cross bar. With seconds left in the game, Shupe managed a breakaway on a clear from sweeper Michele Wernicke but couldn’t quite find the inside of the left post to score.

Jenna Hunter and Karen Zupp were solid all night on defence. Martina Allen and Jodi Peshko worked tirelessly on defence and had some excellent runs to beat their checks and carry the ball up the midfield to create scoring opportunities for their teammates and provide offensive support.

Jenny Hunter was named Player with Heart for Pleasant Valley Dental and Sue Haskell was named Player with Heart for Merlot.

NORTH OKANAGAN WOMEN’S OPEN DIVISION

INFONEWS NEWSHOUNDS9 SISTAS 1

Newshounds used the Sistas’ keeper for shooting practice, and the Sistas keeper rose to the occasion, doing an outstanding job in net under the onslaught by the ‘Hounds

Aryna Jacura scored four for the winners and set up many other goals and opportunities. Emma Nesbitt had three while her sister Hannah scored one. Emma Tassie rounded out the scoring in a true team effort by the Newshounds, with solid defence.

