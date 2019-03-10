Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Weekly numbers, averages, high games and other pertinent stats from Vernon's Lincoln Lanes

Lincoln Lanes Adult Bowlers of the Week for Feb. 26-March 4…

For the ladies, it was Peggy Hoggard, who bowls in the monday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 631 triple to go 91 over her 180 average.

For the men, it was Trevor Rachwalski, who bowls in the Wednesday 7 p.m. League. He bowled an 916 triple to go 205 over his 237 average.

Lincoln Lanes Club 55 Bowlers of the Week for the week of Feb. 26-March 4…

For the ladies, it was Louise Hurst, who bowls in the Friday 1 p.m. League. She bowled a 681 triple to go 198 over her 161 average.

For the men, it was Art Beck, who bowls in the Thursday 1 p.m. League. He bowled a 681 triple to go 135 over his 182 average.

Other highlights (POA = Pins Over Average):

Dave Moore, 100 POA; Derek Williams, 357, 826, 100 POA; Dan DeBoer, 317, 812; Bill Dennis, 311, 330, 852, 310, 300, 841; Trevor Rachwalski, 400, 916, 100 POA, 9 strikes in a row; Zane Carswell, 318; Jeff Hickey, 305; Allen Burn, 339; Bailey Lawson 327, 820; Lukas Erickson, 315, 855: Joe Arih, 100 POA; Lyle Rachwalski, 312; Art Beck, 100 POA; Matt Eisenhauer, 396, 100 POA, 9 strikes in a row; Louise Hurst, 100 POA; MaryBolton, 100 POA; Jason Summerfelt, 310, 300, 841; Liam Arnold, 308; Keith Hoggartd, 304.

HIGH AVERAGES:

Adult: Yvonne Walker, 251; Wayne Schultz, 271;

Club 55: Sheila Marsh, 206; William Marchand 216;

Youth Bowling

Peewees: Payton Mackill, 118; Dominic Hall, 115;

Bantams: Chelsea Kazimer, 116; Reece Chisholm, 154;

Juniors: Aryssa Matsen, 161; Zakk Hamilton, 188;

Seniors: Cameron Shortt, 153; Liam Arnold, 239.

