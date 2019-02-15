Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

  • Feb. 15, 2019 12:00 a.m.
Lincoln Lanes Adult Bowlers of the Week for Feb. 5-11…

For the ladies, it was Nadine Rose, who bowls in the Sunday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 643 triple to go 142 over her 167 average.

For the men, it was Creed Woods, who bowls in the Monday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 733 triple to go 157 over his 192 average.

Lincoln Lanes Club 55 Bowlers of the Week for the week of Feb. 5-11…

For the ladies, it was Maureen Deis, who bowls in the Tuesday 1 p.m. League. She bowled a 560 triple to go 143 over her 139 average.

For the men, it was Ron Reinhart, who bowls in the Monday Coffee League. He bowled a 562 triple to go 127 over his 145 average.

Other highlights (POA = Pins Over Average):

Joanne Swart, 100 POA; Randy Borton, 309, 100 POA; Yvonne Walker, 321, 823; Allen Burn, 306, 857; Kristen Fawcett,812; Cindy Doyle, 100 POA; Garrett Mackill, 310, 100 POA; Art Block, 306; Eugenia Fraser, 100 POA; Tyra Hoggard, 311; Keith Hoggard, 378, 7 strikes in a row, 100 POA; Mike Litowski, 353.

HIGH AVERAGES:

Adult: Yvonne Walker, 248; Wayne Schultz, 273;

Club 55: Sheila Marsh, 204; William Marchand 216;

Youth Bowling

Peewees: Payton Mackill, 119; Dominic Hall, 115;

Bantams: Chelsea Kazimer, 118; Reece Chisholm, 154;

Juniors: Aryssa Matsen, Charleigh Lemay, 156; Nolan Blaeser, 187;

Seniors: Cameron Shortt, 154; Liam Arnold, 241.

