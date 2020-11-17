Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Lincoln Lanes had some stellar games in league play over the past week. (Morning Star file photo)

Here are the highlights from the week in bowling at Lincoln Lanes for Nov. 10-16:

LINCOLN LANES ADULT BOWLERS OF THE WEEK

For the ladies, it was Kelsy Kusch, who bowls in the Thursday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 854 triple to go 161 over her 231 average.

For the men, it was Allen Burn, who bowls in the Wednesday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 854 triple to go 164 over his 230 average.

LINCOLN LANES CLUB 55 BOWLERS OF THE WEEK

For the ladies, it was Krys Rebagliati, who bowls in the Tuesday a.m. League. She bowled a 674 triple to go 191 over her 161 average.

For the men, it was Mike Stepman, who bowls in the Tuesday a.m. League. He bowled a 693 triple to go 165 over his 176 average.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS (POA = Pins Over Average):

Krys Rebagliati 306, 100 POA; Judy marchand 100 POA; Art Block 324, 100 POA; Zane Carswell 303, 314, 872; Scott Morrice 303; Dan DeBoer 327; Allen Burn 301, 854; Jamie Schnyder 327, 803, 100 POA; Kelsy Kusch 319, 343, 854, 100 POA; Drew Soroka 303; Mark Schmidt 329; Gerry Skura 351, 100 POA; Matt Eisenhauer 358, 828, 100 POA; Zakk Hamilton 318, 100 POA; Ivan Soroka 100 POA; Wayne Schultz 358; Ken Hoggard 312, 100 POA.

HIGH AVERAGES:

ADULT: Brittany Meyer 254; Wayne Schultz 271;

CLUB 55: Shirley Little 205; Mark Schmidt 250;

YOUTH BOWLING:

PEEWEE: Kayla Hall 110; Emmitt Useda 111;

BANTAM: Delilaih Andrews 111; Talan Rachwalski 114;

JUNIOR: Charleigh Lemay 188; Odin Bruchall 173;

SENIOR: Erika Kivi 221; Liam Arnold 228.

