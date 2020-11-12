Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Here are the highlights from the week in bowling at Lincoln Lanes for Nov. 3-9 (POA = Pins Over Average):
LINCOLN LANES ADULT BOWLERS OF THE WEEK
For the ladies, it was Kelsee Knowlan, who bowls in the Sunday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 551 triple to go 128 over her 141 average.
For the men, it was Wayne Schultz, who bowls in the Sunday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 978 triple to go 183 over his 265 average.
LINCOLN LANES CLUB 55 BOWLERS OF THE WEEK
For the ladies, it was Elsa Berg, who bowls in the Monday 1 p.m. League. She bowled a 586 triple to go 151 over her 145 average.
For the men, it was Cam Bottrill, who bowls in the Wednesday 1 p.m. League. He bowled a 694 triple to go 208 over his 162 average.
OTHER HIGHLIGHTS:
Wayne Schultz 304, 368, 311, 978, 100 POA, 8 strikes in a row; Zane Carswell 314; Cam Bottrill 100 POA; Bailey Lawson 306; Joe Arih 100 POA; Donna Harms 100 POA; Jessy Buchanan 307; Drew Soroka 339, 851; Bob McNabb 100 POA; Randy Borton 320, 100 POA; Mark Schmidt 346, 100 POA; Gerry Skura 100 POA; Chuck Pecor 100 POA; Bert Devries 100 POA; Janis McLintock 100 POA; Flo Gallon 100 POA.
HIGH AVERAGES:
ADULT: Brittany Meyer 257; Wayne Schultz 274;
CLUB 55: Shirley Little 206; Mark Schmidt 247;
YOUTH BOWLING:
PEEWEE: Kayla Hall 108; Emmitt Useda 112;
BANTAM: Delilaih Andrews 111; Talan Rachwalski 114;
JUNIOR: Charleigh Lemay 188; Odin Bruchall 175;
SENIOR: Erika Kivi 221; Aidan Wilson, Liam Arnold 228.
@VernonNewsroger@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.