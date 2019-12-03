Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Lincoln Lanes Adult Bowlers of the Week for Nov. 26-Dec. 2…

For the ladies, it was Lorrie Deleeuw, who bowls in the Monday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 515 triple to go 173 over her 114 average.

For the men, it was Bill Woodley, who bowls in the Monday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 636 triple to go 195 over his 147 average.

Lincoln Lanes Club 55 Bowlers of the Week for the week of Nov. 26-Dec. 2…

For the ladies, it was Sharon Buck, who bowls in the Tuesday 1 p.m. League. She bowled a 688 triple to go 178 over her 170 average.

For the men, it was Steve Feedham, who bowls in the Friday Coffee League. He bowled a 751 triple to go 178 over his 191 average.

Other highlights (POA = Pins Over Average):

Lyle Hinds 319, 100 POA; Yvonne Walker 356, 100 POA; Allen Burn 884; Lawrence Draeger 308; Carol Chisholm 100 POA; Art Jaik 100 POA; Rick Weber 100 POA; Barry Koenig 300; jim Wedman 100 POA; William Marchand 317, 100 POA; Zane Carswell 304; Cindy Batke 100 POA; Heather Johnson 100 POA; Merideth Chambers 100 POA; Bill Woodley 100 POA; Antonia Sengotta 100 POA; Aidan Buckley 308.

HIGH AVERAGES:

Adult: Yvonne Walker, 250; Allen Burn, 266;

Club 55: Shirley Little 205; William Marchand 220;

Youth Bowling

Peewees: Addison Hamilton 101; Axl Rachwalski, Harlan Soroka 114;

Bantams: Bronwen Walker, 104; Austin Thiessen, 102;

Juniors: Charleigh Lemay 188; Zakk Hamilton 209;

Seniors: Erika Kivi, 215; Colby Eisenhauer 231.

