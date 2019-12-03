Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Weekly numbers, averages, high games and other pertinent stats from Vernon's Lincoln Lanes

Lincoln Lanes Adult Bowlers of the Week for Nov. 26-Dec. 2…

For the ladies, it was Lorrie Deleeuw, who bowls in the Monday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 515 triple to go 173 over her 114 average.

For the men, it was Bill Woodley, who bowls in the Monday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 636 triple to go 195 over his 147 average.

Lincoln Lanes Club 55 Bowlers of the Week for the week of Nov. 26-Dec. 2…

For the ladies, it was Sharon Buck, who bowls in the Tuesday 1 p.m. League. She bowled a 688 triple to go 178 over her 170 average.

For the men, it was Steve Feedham, who bowls in the Friday Coffee League. He bowled a 751 triple to go 178 over his 191 average.

Other highlights (POA = Pins Over Average):

Lyle Hinds 319, 100 POA; Yvonne Walker 356, 100 POA; Allen Burn 884; Lawrence Draeger 308; Carol Chisholm 100 POA; Art Jaik 100 POA; Rick Weber 100 POA; Barry Koenig 300; jim Wedman 100 POA; William Marchand 317, 100 POA; Zane Carswell 304; Cindy Batke 100 POA; Heather Johnson 100 POA; Merideth Chambers 100 POA; Bill Woodley 100 POA; Antonia Sengotta 100 POA; Aidan Buckley 308.

HIGH AVERAGES:

Adult: Yvonne Walker, 250; Allen Burn, 266;

Club 55: Shirley Little 205; William Marchand 220;

Youth Bowling

Peewees: Addison Hamilton 101; Axl Rachwalski, Harlan Soroka 114;

Bantams: Bronwen Walker, 104; Austin Thiessen, 102;

Juniors: Charleigh Lemay 188; Zakk Hamilton 209;

Seniors: Erika Kivi, 215; Colby Eisenhauer 231.

