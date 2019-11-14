Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Weekly numbers, averages, high games and other pertinent stats from Vernon's Lincoln Lanes

  Nov. 14, 2019
  • Sports

Lincoln Lanes Adult Bowlers of the Week for Oct. 29-Nov. 4…

For the ladies, it was Carolyn Fletcher, who bowls in the Sunday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 641 triple to go 206 over her 145 average.

For the men, it was Matt White, who bowls in the Tuesday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 757 triple to go 199 over his 186 average.

Lincoln Lanes Club 55 Bowlers of the Week for the week of Oct. 29-Nov. 4…

For the ladies, it was June Scott, who bowls in the Friday 1 p.m. League. She bowled a 671 triple to go 167 over her 168 average.

For the men, it was Al Berg, who bowls in the Monday 1 p.m. League. He bowled a 643 triple to go 205 over his 146 average.

Other highlights (POA = Pins Over Average):

Brittany Meyer 358, 100 POA; Randy Borton 318, 100 POA; Matt White 312, 100 POA; Dan DeBoer 805; Yvonne Walker 318; Heather Leask 100 POA; John Orton 401, 859, 100 POA, 9 strikes in a row; Ivan Soroka 339, 100 POA, 7 strikes in a row; Drew Soroka 307, 815; Shawn Thibault 100 POA; Erika Kivi 338, 100 POA, 7 strikes in a row; Bill Dennis 317, 100 POA; Paul Schnyder 323, 100 POA; Carolyn Fletcher 100 POA; Cindy Doyle 301, 100 POA; Al Berg 100 POA; Tyra Hoggard 323, 317, 829; Loralie Wagner 100 POA.

HIGH AVERAGES:

Adult: Yvonne Walker, 248; Allen Burn, 263;

Club 55: Sheila Marsh, Mary Bolton, 202; William Marchand 214;

Youth Bowling

Peewees: Emily Hancher 103; Axl Rachwalski, 117;

Bantams: Bronwen Walker, 104; Austin Thiessen, 96;

Juniors: Aryssa Matsen, 175; Zakk Hamilton 214;

Seniors: Erika Kivi, 219; Colby Eisenhauer 237.

