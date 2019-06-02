Vernon ‘basketball school’ seeks applicants

The 34th Hoops and Hustle Basketball Camp at Fulton Secondary goes July 2-5

Drayson Truscott, left, and Riley Cormier work a tough dribbling drill at the Hoops and Hustle basketball camp Friday at Fulton. (Kevin Mitchell/Morning Star)

Basketball School will soon be in session.

Registrations are now being taken for one of the North Okanagan’s longest running and popular basketball camps.

Hoops and Hustle returns to Vernon’s Clarence Fulton Secondary School July 2-5.

“This will be the 34th summer of the successful Hoops and Hustle Basketball Camp offered by Clarence Fulton. Hoops and Hustle is a camp that teaches basketball fundamentals and therefore could be better described as ‘Basketball School,'” said camp director Dale Olson, head coach of the Fulton Maroons’ senior boys teams.

“Over the years we have attempted to bring in the best “master teachers” available and as a result our camp has been instructed by head coaches from UBC, SFU, UVIC, Eastern Washington, Whitworth, Seattle Pacific University.

“The results have been phenomenal as many provincial-level players have emerged from this camp. We are very fortunate to have basketball coaches of such high calibre who are willing to come to our community and help build our basketball program.”

Hoops and Hustle is a camp for boys and girls who are currently in Grades 3-11, or who will be in Grades 4-12 at the beginning of the 2019 school year (starting in September).

The cost for the Hoops and Hustle Basketball Camp is $150 (receipts available). This price includes:

* Four days of Instruction;

* A Hoops and Hustle T-shirt.

Hoops and Hustle will be held at Clarence Fulton Secondary School, a building that boasts two indoor, air conditioned gymnasiums, with three full-sized courts, as well as five outdoor courts.

CAMP PROGRAM

Hoops and Hustle is a basketball camp dedicated to teaching the fundamentals of the game. Participants receive two clinics and one game per day.

The College Camp (Grades 4-7 in Sept. 2019) will start at 8:30 a.m. and wrapping up at 12 p.m. each day.

The Pro Camp (Grades 8-12 in Sept. 2019) will start at 1 p.m. and run until 5 p.m. daily.

“This is the best fundamentals camp in British Columbia,” said Olson. “Hoops and Hustle is known for making its participants better players by developing a solid base of fundamentals from our outstanding coaching staff. Our staff is composed of local high school coaches.”

Special guest coach this year is Fulton graduate Joe Enevoldson, director of High Male Performance for Basketball BC, and current head caoch for the men’s basketball program at New Westminter’s Douglas College.

Enevoldson has coached severasl Basketball BC provincial teams, won a national college’s silver medal in 2018 and was named PACWEST Coach of the Year in 2019.

For more information on Hoops and Hustle contact Olson at 545-1348, ext.145.

