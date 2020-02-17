Vernon basketball product’s college career ends in loss

Vernon’s Michael Rouault scored 23 points in what turned out to be his final college basketball game, a post-season play-in loss to the Saskatchewan Huskies. (TRU photo)

Michael Rouault’s college basketball career has come to an end.

The Vernon product led the Thompson Rivers University WolfPack men’s team in scoring, but it wasn’t enough as the ‘Pack fell 71-58 to the University of Saskatchewan Huskies in a CIS playoff play-in game in Saskatoon.

The Huskies are seeded fifth for the post-season, TRU was ranked 12th for the play-in game.

Playing in what was the final game of his WolfPack career, fifth-year guard Rouault was electric for Thompson Rivers scoring 23 points and adding seven rebounds and four assists. Another fifth year, Anton Bilous, was the only other player to crack double digits for his squad, finishing with 10 points. Tyus DeVries had eight points, six rebounds and three assists.

All thoughts of a WolfPack comeback were put to bed in a third-quarter that saw the Huskies limit the visitors to just nine points over 10 minutes

Holding the WolfPack to under 20 points in all four quarters, the Huskies defence limited the WolfPack to shooting just 32.8 per cent from the floor as a team while also grabbing 56 rebounds to the visitors’ 32, including a 20-6 advantage in offensive boards.

“I thought we did what we had to do to try and keep the game close but at the end of the day they made more plays than we did and they beat us on the glass,” said WolfPack head coach Scott Clark. “That’s a credit to them, they played hard and their effort was great but I’m proud of what my guys did and their effort as well. At the end of the day if you give up 20 second-chance points that’s just too many.”

Rouault’s sister, Megan, and the TRU WolfPack women’s squad also lost their play-in game, 76-54, to the University of the Fraser Valley Renegades.

Rouault started for TRU but was held off the scoresheet.

