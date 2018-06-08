Liam Alstad of the Vernon Canadians plays outfeld with the Timberwolves during the Vernon Baseball Big League Experience Thursday night at Marshall Field. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Vernon Baseball treats youngsters to fun-filled night

1Vernon T-ball players felt like they were in the Majors when they were treated to a Big League Experience at Marshall Field last Thursday night.

The Vernon Canadians Midget AAA team hosted the night of games, demonstrations and activities for the 5-to-6-year old players.

They played a game on the 400-foot Major League Baseball-size field and used the indoor and outdoor cages for pitching and hitting.

“This was a fun night for all that gives the younger generation a look at what Vernon Baseball has to offer,” said director Carl Vardon.

