Vernon Baseball to field high-level teams in spring 2020

Vernon Baseball plans to field Midget Triple-A and PeeWee Double-A teams next season, the association has announced.

Baseball may still be a ways down the road, but registration is just around the corner. Players can register for U18 Triple-A Midget and U13 Double-A PeeWee teams for the 2020 season starting Monday.

According to BC baseball rules, these divisions will play a single season from April to August long weekend, and associations must commit to fielding a team in early February.

Players interested in trying out for the team will need to register at Karelo.com by Jan. 31, 2020. Full payment by credit card is required, though alternative arrangements can be made by emailing Shannon Sanfilippo at registrar@vernonbaseball.com. Visit VernonBaseball.com for more information.

2020 spring registration will also open on Jan. 6 for the following divisions:

U7 T-Ball

U9 Tadpole

U11 Mosquito

U13 PeeWee Single-A

U15 Bantam Single-A

U18 Midget Double-A

Brendan Shykora