Vernon baseball squad goes after B.C. title

Vernon Pabst Blue Ribbons hope to return with a medal from the B.C. Senior AA Men’s Baseball Championships this weekend in Maple Ridge.

The Blue Ribbons, champions of the Okanagan Spring Baseball League, are one of 10 teams competing for the provincial title.

“The team that’s going is our league team, since we won the league championship,” said Pabst first baseman Geoff Cleaveley. “It is the majority of our team, with a few pickups.”

The Vernon entry opens with two games Saturday, at 2:30 p.m. against the defending B.C. AA champion Howe Sound Cannons of Squamish, who went 19-1 in the North Shore Men’s Baseball Association this season, and at 5:15 p.m. against the North Shore Pirates from the same league (12-8-1).

On Sunday, the Blue Ribbons will take on the Poco Cardinals of Port Coquitlam at 9 a.m. at Larry Walker Stadium, and complete the round robin at 2:30 p.m. against the host Ridge Meadows Royals.

The five teams in the other pool include the Richmond Athletics, Poco Blue Jays, North Shore Bulls, East Van Saints and Kamloops TBA.

Top two teams in each pool advance to the semifinals at 10 a.m. Monday, and the championship game is set for 1 p.m.

