Vernon Baseball hosts AGM

Meeting is Monday at 7 p.m. in the Ellison Salon at the Prestige Inn

Leland Robertson Hauptstein of the Vernon Canadians connects in Pee Wee A baseball play at Creekside Park. (Tobias Frederiksen/Morning Star)

Vernon Baseball Association holds its annual general meeting Monday.

The event takes place at 7 p.m. at the Prestige Hotel in the Ellison Salon.

All members are invited to attend. All 2017-18 season registrants are entitled to one vote per family, but you have to be 19 to vote.

RELATED: Vernon baseball teams hosting B.C. Championships

There are a number of vacant board positions open to interested individuals: vice-president; secreatary; sponsorship director; communications director; umpire coordinator; tadpole director.

Check out www.vernonbaseball.com for more information.

@VernonNewsroger@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.