Leland Robertson Hauptstein of the Vernon Canadians connects in Pee Wee A baseball play at Creekside Park. (Tobias Frederiksen/Morning Star)

Vernon Baseball hosts AGM

Meeting is Monday at 7 p.m. in the Ellison Salon at the Prestige Inn

  • Nov. 16, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

Vernon Baseball Association holds its annual general meeting Monday.

The event takes place at 7 p.m. at the Prestige Hotel in the Ellison Salon.

All members are invited to attend. All 2017-18 season registrants are entitled to one vote per family, but you have to be 19 to vote.

RELATED: Vernon baseball teams hosting B.C. Championships

There are a number of vacant board positions open to interested individuals: vice-president; secreatary; sponsorship director; communications director; umpire coordinator; tadpole director.

Check out www.vernonbaseball.com for more information.

@VernonNewsroger@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Tossing horseshoes not just for backyards any more
Next story
Former Semiahmoo Totem star honoured by Volleyball BC

Just Posted

Most Read