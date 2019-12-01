Vernon Bantam Vipers bow in semifinals

Vipers fall 8-2 to East Kootenay in final four of eight-team Tier 2 Bantam rep hockey tournament

Vernon Sun Valley Source For Sports Vipers defenceman Johnathan Reynolds (right) tries to help goalie Quinn Scambler see over the would-be screens from East Kootenay Zone Avalanche forwards Jaxon Armstrong (left) and Lukas Carlson during semifinal action Sunday, Dec. 1, at the Vipers’ eight-team Tier 2 Bantam rep hockey tournament at Kal Tire Place North. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Vernon Sun Valley Source For Sports Vipers Tier 2 Bantams made it to the final four of their eight-team rep hockey tournament at Kal Tire Place North.

The Vipers went 2-1 in the preliminary round, then were eliminated early Sunday morning, 8-2, by the eventual tournament champion East Kootenay Zone Avalanche from the Cranbrook region.

Gunnar Nyberg opened the scoring for Vernon three minutes into the game, but the Avalanche responded with the next five goals before Rielly Beer scored with 67 seconds left in the second period.

Quinn Scambler took the loss in goal for Vernon, who began the tournament Friday in their nifty red-top third jerseys, and scored a 2-1 win over Campbell River. Jack Laventure scored the game-winning goal with 5:09 left in the second period for the Vipers, who had Austin Seibel between the pipes. Carlie Swartz opened the scoring in the first period for Vernon.

Scambler got the shutout as Vernon blanked the Penticton Vees 3-0. Johnathan Reynolds, Tage Nanji and Beer scored for the Vipers, who completed the round-robin with a 5-1 loss to the Okotoks Oilers of Alberta.

Garrin Best gave Vernon a 1-0 lead in the first before the Oilers scored five straight in the second period. Seibel took the loss in goal.

The Avalanche defeated the Oilers 7-5 in the championship game.

TIER 1 BANTAM

North Zone Kingssplit a pair of games on the weekend with the North East Zone Trackers in Fort St. John.

In a penalty-filled first game, the Kings won 8-4 with Kellan Mooney picking up the win. The Kings were led by Maddux Martin with 3+2, Oscar Mayes (1+2), Gage Parrell (2G), Rylan Blackstock, Jaxon Haddath, and Ryder De Nys each with 2 assists. Charlie Kehl and Ryan Howe each chipped in with goals and Riley Cormier and Kurtis Kinoshita each had one assist.

The Trackers earned a split Sunday with a 3-2 win. Matthew Kuhnlein was in net and the scoring was taken care of by Erik Pastro and Parrell with Nathan Mayes and Kuhnlein picking up assists.

The Kings finish off the pre-Christmas portion of their schedule this weekend in Merritt against the Thompson Zone.

