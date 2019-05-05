Vernon association welcomes back tennis

Party held to celebrate return of outdoor game after winter draws more than 30 participants

Judging by the smiles, laughs and good times had by all participants, the Vernon Tennis Association’s Saturday morning party to Welcome Back the game after a long winter was a hit.

More than 30 people showed up for the three-hour party at the Marshall Field courts, which included doubles matches being played for fun with competitors teamed up according to skill level.

All four courts were in use throughout the party, with those waiting enjoying some complimentary food and beverages.

The weather was perfect for the outdoor party.

Door prizes were also handed out.