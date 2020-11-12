Vernon adult volleyball league action continues

Greater Vernon Recreation Services’ fall volleyball leagues have commenced play.
Leagues run Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
MONDAY GROUP 1 NOV. 2
(TEAM, WON/4, POINTS)
Big Spank 4-10
Just the Tip 3-8
Always Get It Up 1-8
Volley Llamas 4-7
Show Us Your Tips 0-2
MONDAY GROUP 2 NOV. 2
(TEAM, WON/4, POINTS)
Brace Yourself 3-9
Alexander’s 4-7
Tony Danza’s Meat Locker 1-6
The Blockheads 0-2
TUESDAY REC CO-ED Nov. 3
(TEAM, WON/4, POINTS)
Bump, Set, Maybe 4-15
Net Worth 4-12
Don’t Hit That 3-10
Rally Cats 3-6
Bumpin Uglies 1-6
I’d Hit That 0-6
Hard Bump Life 0-5
Sponsored by CERB 1-4
WEDNESDAY WOMEN’S NOV. 4
(Team, WON/4, POINTS)
Busy Volleys 4-15
Ballz Deep 4-14
6 Pack 4-13
I Like Big Bumps 3-11
Misfits 3-11
On Your Knees 2-11
Shoot Set 2-11
Going Pro 2-8
Serves Up 1-8
Served Hot 2-7
Brown’s Transport 2-6
Hurricanes 2-6
Net Assets 1-4
Free Ballin 0-1
Rockem Sockem 0-1
THURSDAY WOMEN’S REC NOV. 5
(TEAM, WON/4, POINTS)
Girls Night Out 4-15
Superset 4-13
The Spares 3-13
Total Girls 1-10
Jet Set 3-9
Killer Queens 1-9
Set For Life 3-7
Setsy and We Know It 1-7
Westside Girls 0-5
Drillers 3-3
Pink Ladies 1-3
Just The Tip 1-2
