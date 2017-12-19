Venom knock down Rage

The Vernon U14 A Venom couldn't wait for another shot at the Kelowna Rage after a tournament loss

The Venom made the best of their chance as they rattled the Rage 5-2 in ringette play Sunday morning at Kal Tire Place.

Kelowna took an early lead, but that sparked Sierra Lochhead who scored off a feed from Chayse Krause to tie it up. The teams were tied at the half after Aimee Skinner pushed Vernon into the lead and Kelowna tapped in a late period marker.

The Venom shut Kelowna down in the second half earning a pair of goals from Kristen Francks and a single from Krause, finishing nice feeds from Hillary Quiring, and Makennna Jackson. Netminder Jordan Tung picked up the win supported by defensive teammates Jasmine Horton, Rhys Taylor-Hawes, Kennedy Jackson and Caryss Hill.

The Vernon Velocity bounced host Kelowna Ice Breakers 8-4 in U12A action Saturday.

It was a back and forth defensive battle with Kelowna managing a two-goal lead before Sydney Lewis got the Velocity on the board assisted by Madison Edgar and Devyn Hildebrand. Lucia Manton levelled the score, assisted by Taylor Stewart. Lewis then scored twice 23 seconds apart on passes from Manton.

Taylor Stewart supplied her first of two goals and then Madison Edgar netted the sixth goal followed by Stewart’s second of the game. Ally Hobenshield wrapped up the scoring on a pass from Lewis to complete the offence.

The Velocity brushed back the Vernon 14B Voltage 9-3 Sunday morning.

Lewis scored first assisted by Hobenshield. Madison Edgar and Teagan Schober, from Lewis, tallied before Sierra Fernley countered for the Voltage. Hobenshield from Lewis, then Lewis from Emily Gilman, and Lewis with her hat-trick goal finished up the first period scoring for Velocity.

Madison Graham got the second Voltage goal with 20 seconds left in the first period. Gracie Balcaen of Voltage had a great individual effort for their third goal in the first minute of the second period. Fernley and Sophia Bilodeau assisted Balcaen on the Voltage’s final goal. Scoring for the Velocity in the second period were Edgar from Hobenshield, Stewart from Lauren Cooke and Cooke from Manton. Ebony Patrick for Velocity and Alecia Hughes for Voltage both faced a deluge of shots in net.