Vees win third consecutive shutout, Perets sits 180:55 with no goals

The Penticton Vees are a on a roll, winning their third straight shutout against the Vernon Vipers last night, the first of a double header homegame weekend.

VEES WIN! Cade Webber scores the lone goal while @_pretzel33 posts his 3rd consecutive shutout as the Vees win their 9th straight game with a 1-0 victory over the @VernonVipers!#BCHL pic.twitter.com/duF7SuQDBM — Penticton Vees (@PentictonVees) October 5, 2019

Though they spent the majority of the period in the Vipers’ end, the Vees would only manage one goal thanks to Cade Webber. Colton Kalezic jumped on the puck in the defensive zone and fired it through the neutral zone to Webber, who got through the defense and shot low on Vipers goaltender Max Palaga’s gloveside. The goal came in at the 18:32 mark and would be the only point scored the entire game.

Yaniv Perets was on his A game, blocking shots by Vernon’s Connor Marritt from the right circle and Matt Kowalski on a partial breakaway. The Vees outshot the Vipers 12 to 6 in the first frame.

The Vees had the same number of shots in the second period, but were unsuccessful in besting Palaga. The save of the night would go to Palaga, denying Lukas Sillinger in the slot as he went for his blocker side. Perets stuffed Marritt again when he came in on a breakaway.

The third period was much the same, with the Vees keeping the puck in the Vernon’s end for the majority of the time. Penticton fired 10 more shots on net, which Palaga denied, and Perets turned aside all five shots the Vipers sent his way.

With this win under his belt, Perets now sits 180:55 without allowing a goal. Tonight the Vees faceoff against the Wenatchee Wild at 7 p.m. back at the South Okanagan Events Centre. This will mark the close of the BCHL Showcase Festival presented by Bauer.

