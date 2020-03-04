Vees win in overtime to clinch Interior Division quarter finals

The Penticton Vees needed overtime to win their quarter final playoff series against West Kelowna

Cason Kosobud’s first goal of the B.C. Hockey League (BCHL) Interior Division quarter final playoffs could not have come at a more opportune time for the Penticton Vees.

The Vee’s defenceman scored what proved to be the game winner just over two minutes into the first sudden death overtime period to lift the Vees to a 5-4 win over the West Kelowna Warriors at the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC) March 4.

Danny Weight and Jay O’Brien assisted on the goal, shot from the point.

With the victory the Vees clinched the best of seven series five games to one. Their only loss came the night before as the Warriors also won in overtime by a 2-1 margin.

Penticton had Jackson Niedermayer to thank for the opportunity to get to extra time, scoring the tying goal, his second of the playoffs, with just over a minute to go in the game from Steve Holtz and Conner Hutchison.

The Vees were actually trailing heading into the final frame by a 3-2 margin with the visitors netting a pair of unanswered markers from John Evans, a shorthanded goal and Levi Stauber’s first of the playoffs at the 18:20 mark of the second.

Carter Wilkie had the only goal of the first period for West Kelowna.

In the third period, the Vees Colton Kalezic scored a shorthanded goal of his own just over a minute in before Jake Harrison tallied to restore the one goal lead for the visitors.

As they did throughout the series the Vees dominated in the shots-on-goal department, Penticton fired 42 shots on Johnny Derrick who went the distance for the Warriors while Yaniv Perets was tested just 17 times.

The Vees will now await the winner of the Vernon Vipers and Wenatchee Wild series. The Vipers won March 4 to take a 3-1 strangle hold in their series.

