Vees Tychonick selected by Senators in NHL entry draft

Former Penticton Vees defenceman Jonny Tychonick has been drafted 48th overall by the Ottawa Senators at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft in Dallas, Texas.

Tychonick becomes the 32nd player to be drafted to the NHL directly from the Vees franchise and the first player in Vees history to be drafted by the Ottawa Senators.

Tychonick, from Calgary, recorded nine goals and 38 assists in 48 games during the 2017-18, blowing away his totals from his rookie season in which he scored three times and added 20 assists in 48 games.

In the playoffs Tychonick took his game to another level by recording at least one point in each of the Vees 11 games, finishing with three goals and 14 assists.

The 6′ 174-pound defence man also represented Canada on the International stage twice this past season. He was named an assistant captain for Team Canada West at the World Junior ‘A’ Challenge in Truro, N.S. and scored a goal and an assist in five games to help Canada West claim gold.

In May Tychonick was named to Team Canada for the World Under-18 Hockey Championship in Russia where he recorded two assists and a plus-5 rating in five games.

Tychonick will be attending the University of North Dakota for the upcoming season, joining a number of Vees alumni including Jost, Troy Stecher and Nick Jones. He will also be joined by teammates from last season’s team in Adam Scheel and Jackson Keane.