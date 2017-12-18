Vees Tychonick named to CJHL Top Prospects game

Fresh off winning gold with Team Canada West at the World Junior A Challenge, Penticton Vees defenceman Jonny Tychonick was named to the Canadian Junior Hockey League Top Prospects roster for Team West.

In five games at the World Junior A Challenge, Tychonick, who was named to the All-Star team, had one goal and one assist. Joining him from the Vees was defenceman Ryan O’Connell, who broke his arm mid-way through the tournament and could not play in the final. It was Tychonick’s second shot at a medal, after finishing in fifth place at last year’s tournament.

Tychonick will leave the Vees again on Jan. 23 to play in the CJHL Top Prospects game in Mississaua, Ont. Each of the players chosen to participate in the game were selected through the effort of NHL Central Scouting and are currently among the top 40 CJHL prospect heading into the 2018 NHL Entry Draft in Dallas, Texas.

Tychonick, from Calgary, has appeared in 25 games with the Vees this season scoring five goals to go along with 18 assists. His 23 points matches his point total from his rookie season, when he played in 48 games.

The CJHL Prospects Game is one of the premier Junior A hockey events in the country and provides tremendous exposure for CJHL players to play in front of scouts from all over the hockey world.

Since the events inception in 2005, Team West has won seven times while Team East has won five. Ten of the 20 players selected for Team West are from the BCHL.

