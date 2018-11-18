Vees take 4-1 victory over Grizzlies

Shorthanded on defence, the team was able to pull off the win

Despite only having three regular defenceman on their lineup last night, the Penticton Vees pulled off a 4-1 victory over the Victoria Grizzlies last night at the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC).

Vees with an incredible, gutsy 4-1 win over the Victoria Grizzlies tonight! Goals from Silye (x2), Rizzo and Harrogate. @jack_lafontaine first start with 30 saves. Next game action Wednesday night when Surrey visits the @SOEC — Penticton Vees (@PentictonVees) November 18, 2018

The Vees brough in 16-year-old Scott Gilowski from the Okanagan Rockets and 18-year-old Kaden Moravek from the Summerland Steam to assist James Miller, Mason Snell and Jack Lagerstrom on the backend.

Jack LaFontaine managed to keep the Vees in the game in the first, facing multiple scoring chances from the Grizzlies due to defensive zone turnovers. Carter Berger, the BCHL’s leading scorer amongst defenceman, put Victoria on the board late in the first period when he hooked the puck on the net from the bottom of the right circle, through the five hole.

The Vees went on to outshoot the Grizzlies 18-9 in the second, tying the game halfway through the period thanks to forechecking by Andre Ghantous.

The puck was initially lost below the Victoria goal line, but Ghantous stole it back and went for the wrap-around, which Kurtis Chapman saved. Ghantous jumped on the rebound, popping the puck to the top of the crease where David Silye managed to slide it through the five hole.

Under a minute later, Massimo Rizzo’s shot was deflected wide but the Vees were able to get the rebound behind the net and throw it to the slot. Miller let a shot go along the ice and Rizzo was able to tip it over Champan’s glove making it a 2-1 game for the Vees.

Near the end of the period, Brendan Harrogate added to Penticton’s lead by jumping behind the defence and lifting a backhander over Champan’s blocker.

With 3 goals – 2 of them less than a minute apart – the @PentictonVees have taken the lead 3-1! They’re putting on a great show for the kids at tonight’s Anti-Bullying game! pic.twitter.com/vVJ2BJFSoY — PentictonWesternNews (@PentictonNews) November 18, 2018

Silye was able to score on Victoria’s empty net after LaFontaine and the rest of the Vees weathered the storm brought on by the Grizzlies in the last minutes of the period.

The @PentictonVees put home an empty netter in the final second of the game! Goalie Jack LaFontaine was one of the VEES stars of the game, after weathering 31 shots! pic.twitter.com/PHLI062Cwy — PentictonWesternNews (@PentictonNews) November 18, 2018

The next game for the Penticton Vees is on Nov. 21 at the SOEC when they host the Surrey Eagles.

