Vees secure 4-1 win against Wenatchee

On Saturday night the Vees take on the Wild again at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

The Vees won 4-1 against the Wild in Penticton Friday, Feb. 21. (Phil McLachlan - Western News)

In front of an enthusiastic home crowd Friday night, the Penticton Vees took a 4-1 win against the Wenatchee Wild.

The Vees set the pace with two goals by Colton Kalezic and Danny Weight in the first period. By the end of the first, the home team was the only team to secure points on the board, and led shots on goal by more than double.

The Wild tallied the only goal of the second period making it 2-1 for Penticton, heading into the third. Despite this the Vees held their pace with 26-13 shots on goal by the end of the second.

The Vees managed to secure two more in the third period, courtesy of Tyler Ho and Darwin Lakoduk.

Tomorrow night the Vees take on the Wild again at the South Okanagan Events Centre which will serve as their last regular season game.

Playoffs begin next week against the West Kelowna Warriors. Game one is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27 at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

READ MORE: Penticton Vees to open first round of playoffs against West Kelowna

The Penticton Vees and the South Okanagan Similkameen (SOS) Medical Foundation have teamed up to raise funds for a new CT scan machine at the Penticton Regional Hospital (PRH).

Raffle tickets sold at the first two Vees playoff games will help support the cause.

READ MORE: Raffle tickets sold at first two Vees playoff games raising money for CT scan machine

VEES WIN!! Colton Kalezic tallies a goal and an assist as @CarlStankowski makes 24 saves in a 4-1 victory over the @WenatcheeWild1!#BCHL pic.twitter.com/dXHJyOqCqd — Penticton Vees (@PentictonVees) February 22, 2020

@PentictonNews editor@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Penticton Western News