Vees pull off 11th straight win against Kings

Penticton Vees forward Danny Weight was integral in the team’s 11th straight victory last night against the Powell River Kings. He was also recently listed as a ‘C’ prospect in the NHL’s Central Scouting Initial Players to Watch List. (Photo by Jack Murray, from Instagram)

The Penticton Vees are coming down off their 11th straight win after last night’s game against the Powell River Kings.

Four power plays and a 9-for-10 penalty kill would help the Vees best the Kings 6-2, with the first goal happening at 1:30 in the game. Using a power play advantage, Danny Weight fired the puck from inside the blue line to Jay O’Brien waiting at the right face-off circle. Transfering the puck from his forehand to his backhand, he beat Powell River goalie Matteo Paler-Chow blockerside for his 7th goal this season.

The Kings would make it a tie game just under four minutes later at 5:04 when they brought the puck into the offensive zone and Jacob Slipec jumped on a rebound from Davis Pennington, who took a left point shot. Slipec beet Vees goalie Yaniv Perets on his left side.

Just 1:26 later, Vees captain David Silye gave his team the lead back thanks to another power play advantage. Conner Hutchison took a shot from midpoint that bounced off the glove side of Paler-Chow, but Silye was there to push the puck in for his fourth goal of the season.

The Vees would hold the 2-1 lead for the rest of the opening frame, and Lukas Sillinger and Evan McIntyre would be quick to extend the score to 3-1 in the first minute of the second. Sillinger’s shot from the slot his Paler-Chow glove side but McIntyre shot in from the right side at the bottom of the face-off circle to jam the puck past his left side, marking his second goal of the season.

Power play goals from @Jay_OBrien19 and @Dsilye21 has the Vees ahead by a 2-1 score after 20 minutes! SOG 14-13 Powell River#BCHL pic.twitter.com/cCk7bMmJvq — Penticton Vees (@PentictonVees) October 12, 2019

Another power play would give Penticton the advantage and make it a 4-1 game, marking the end of the night for Paler-Chow. Sillinger made a received a pass from the slot that he shoved past the Powell River goalie glove side at 3:26 in the second. Relief for the Kings goalie was provided by 17-year-old Brady Euerby, but this didn’t stop the Vees from making it a five point game just minutes later.

O’Brien fired the puck from the left wing to Weight who was waiting glove side following a 5-on-3-man advantage. This would be Weight’s 7th goal of the season, coming in at 6:55 in the second period. But the scoring would be far from over, with Liam Malmquist gathering the puck in the right face-off circle and taking it to the net and flicking the puck over Euerby’s blocker at 14:10, making it 6-1 for the Vees.

The Kings would get a power play goal of their own this game, when Jacob Badal took a shot form the right face-off circle, which Perets stopped, before the puck rolled behimd him and past the goal line at 15:06. This would mark the end of the scoring in the game.

The third period gave special teams lots of ice time, with Penticton being called for seven penalties. They managed to kill each one, going 9-for-10 in the game and Perets stopping all 14 shots he faced in the third. At the end of the game shots would sit 33 of 35 stopped by Perets and 14 of 18 stopped by Paler-Chow, and Euerby stopping another 16 of 18 shots in his Kings debut.

VEES WIN!! Four power-play goals and six different goal scorers help the Vees to their 11th straight win, a 6-2 victory over the @BCHLKings!#BCHL pic.twitter.com/sb4XiS616E — Penticton Vees (@PentictonVees) October 12, 2019

The Vees now take on the Alberni Valley Bulldogs in the Weyerhaeuser Arena at 7 p.m. tonight.