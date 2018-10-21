Vees notch up another win against Chilliwack

Penticton Vees Jack Barnes celebrates his first period goal again Chilliwack Chiefs netminder Matthieu Caron at the South Okanagan Events Centre Saturday at the South Okanagan Events Centre.Mark Brett/Western News

They might have only dressed 10 forwards and five defencemen Saturday, but that didn’t stop the Penticton Vees (8-5-1) from taking down the league leading Chilliwack Chiefs (13-5-0) in a 5-2 win at home.

Jack Barnes opened the scoring in the second half of the period when he found a loose puck in front of the net after a shot from the blue line. Despite being shorthanded for six minutes over the first, the Vees allowed just three shots on goal and carried a 1-0 lead into the intermission.

Brendan Harrogate stepped out of the penalty box and quickly found himself on the scoresheet in the second period. Harrogate sent the puck across the Chilliwack crease to Eric Linell who was blocked by the right pad of Mathieu Caron, but the rebound went right back to Harrogate who scored his third of the season to make it 2-0.

The Chiefs cut into the Vees lead on a power play that carried over into the third period. After his first shot missed the net, the puck came off the end glass and right back to Harrison Blaisdell who beat Jack LaFontaine over the glove 45 seconds into the third.

The Vees wasted no time getting the two-goal lead back as Ryan Sandelin’s backhand shot went off the leg of the Chilliwack defender and through the five hole of Caron to make it 3-1 just 2:30 after Blaisdell’s goal.

Andre Ghantous took advantage of a give-away in the Chiefs zone by intercepting a pass up the middle and beating Caron on the blocker side to make it 4-1 with 8:41 remaining.

After Chilliwack scored a second power-play goal with 3:45 left, Harrogate hit the empty net to seal the win for the Vees. LaFontaine finished with 22 saves in goal.

The Vees now prepare for another three-game week as they host the Coquitlam Express Wednesday night, hit the road to Merritt Friday and welcome the West Kelowna Warriors Saturday.