Vees keep winning streak alive against Express

The team came out on top despite being outshot 24-30

The Penticton Vees kept their winning streak alive last night thanks to a 4-3 victory over Coquitlam Express.

James Miller picked up a powerplay goal, beating Express’ Kolby Matthews with a slap shot. Drew Elser was also able to slip one past Matthews thanks to a set up by Andre Ghantous at 5:12 in the first – this marked the end of Matthews’ night.

Connor Gregga would go on to put Coquitlam on the board a minute later when he beat Jack Lafontaine with a wrist shot just inside the post. Hunter Alden was able to put one in the Vees net at 3:26 in the second when he jumped on the rebound of Chase Danol’s shot from the right wing, making the game 2-2.

Cole Shepard was able to restore the Vees’ lead on a breakaway with a shot that handcuffed Clay Stevenson, who was unable to get control of the puck before it slid into the net.

Unable to make use of two back-to-back powerplays caused by Express’ Dallas Farrell’s penalties, the Vees brought the score to 4-2 when Miller was able to blast the puck past Stevenson, earning his second goal for the night.

Pito Walton kept Coquitlam in the game with a seeing eye shot from the middle of the ice, earning a powerplay goal with 4:43 remaining in the third. Despite outshooting the Vees 30-24, the Express weren’t able to keep this momentum going and the game final came to 4-3.

The Penticton Vees will face off against the Surrey Eagles at the South Surrey Arena tonight. Puck drop is 7 p.m.

