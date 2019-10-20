Vees fall to Clippers by 4-1

It was a bit of a feeling out process through the opening 20 minutes between two teams

The Penticton Vees couldn’t muster enough offence as they fell by a 4-1 score to the Nanaimo Clippers on Saturday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

It was a bit of a feeling out process through the opening 20 minutes between two teams that only see each other twice in the regular season as Nanaimo took an early lead in the shots on goal category and opened the scoring in the game at the 11:07 mark of the first period.

A turnover in the offensive zone on the power play allowed Travis Walton to pick the puck up and carry into the Vees end on a shorthanded breakaway, beating Vees goaltender Yaniv Perets on through the left pad with a shot from the edge of the left face-off circle at the 11:07 mark to give the Clippers a 1-0 advantage.

Penticton began to bring more pressure in the second period, similar to their game on Friday night, but couldn’t crack Clippers goaltender Jordan Naylor, who stopped all 15 shots he faced in the period as Nanaimo jumped ahead by a 2-0 score at the 8:17 mark of the middle stanza.

Scott Mahovlich started the play in the neutral zone, gaining entry into the offensive zone and passed to the middle of the ice as Liam Ryan took the feed and shot from the right face-off circle, beating Perets under his blocker to give the visitors a 2-0 advantage.

After that marker, the Vees started to press and put more pucks on net and got their best chance to score in the game on a power play. David Silye took a Lukas Sillinger pass at the front of the net from the slot and went from his forehand to his backhand before Naylor was able to get a piece of his blocker on the puck and keep the lead at two goals.

Nanaimo added to their lead at the 11:00 mark of the third period as the Vees continued to force pucks on Naylor but the Nanaimo netminder stood tall. A power play generated the Clippers third goal as Ethan Scardina snapped a shot from the right face-off circle past the blocker side of Perets for the 3-0 advantage.

After an Ethan Martini fight, the Vees got some momentum and found the back of the net at the 15:05 mark of the final frame as Lukas Sillinger tallied his 5th goal of the season. David Silye chased down a puck on the right wing and centered a pass to the slot as Sillinger dragged and shot over the blocker shoulder of Naylor to get the Vees on the board and make it a 3-1 lead.

The Vees went to a power play following the goal but the Clippers would ice the game with an empty net goal coming off the stick of Walton, his second of the game from just inside the blue line solidified a 4-1 Nanaimo final score.

Yaniv Perets turned aside 15 of the 18 shots thrown his way in his 2nd loss of the season while Jordan Naylor stopped 28 of the 29 shots he faced in his sixth win of the campaign.

