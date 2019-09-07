Vees dominate Smoke Eaters 4-1

The teams face off again tonight in Trail, puck drops at 7 p.m.

The Penticton Vees bested the Trail Smoke Eaters last night 4-1, but the battle continues again tonight at Trail Memorial Centre. (Photo from pentictonvees.ca)

The Penticton Vees are off to a strong start this season, with an impressive 4-1 win over the Trail Smoke Eaters last night.

The team rallied and killed a penalty in the first period, then opened scoring thanks to Tristan Amonte at 4:56 when he caught a turnover pass from David Silye in the neutral zone. Amonte beat Trail’s goalie, Donovan Buskey, glove side, making it is his first BCHL goal.

The Vees open the scoring and take a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes! Tristan Amonte has the Vees on the board! SOG 11-10 Penticton!#BCHL pic.twitter.com/he4F2NDNw4 — Penticton Vees (@PentictonVees) September 7, 2019

Vees goalie Yaniv Perets proved tough to best for the Smoke Eaters, turning aside 10 shots in the first period alone, keeping the score 1-0 in Penticton’s favour heading into the second period. The Vees kept up this momentum in the next 20 minutes, thanks to some great puck handling by Vincent Nardone and Liam Malmquist, who then passed to team captain David Silye. He was able to chip the puck past Buskey on the glove side, making it a 2-0 game at the 3:43 mark.

READ MORE: Penticton Vees give sneak peek of new hockey jersey

The Vees lead was extended thanks to Evan McIntyre at 10:04 thanks to another great pass by Malmquist in front of the crowded Smoke Eaters net. This would make McIntyre’s first goal of the season and a 3-0 lead for the Vees.

Not ready to let the second period end yet, Amonte was able to find the back of the net, beating Buskey blocker side at 15:27. This was thanks to an off-the-boards shot by Ethan Martini.

In the third period it was time for Logan Terness to take the net for Trail, and the shutout bid was quashed by Owen Ozar at 14:45 when he tipped in a shot by Braden Costello, making the final score 4-1.

Altogether, Perets blocked 23 out of 24 shots while Buskey stopped 21 of 25. In the third period, Terness stopped all nine shots he faced.

The battle between the Vees and the Smoke Eaters continues again tonight at the Trail Memorial Centre. The puck drops at 7 p.m. Don’t miss the Vees home opener later this month on Sept. 27 against the West Kelowna Warriors at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

