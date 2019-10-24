Vees best Smoke Eaters 4-2 in first wicked Wednesday home game

Now Penticton hits the road for a series of away games, starting with the Chilliwack Chiefs

The Penticton Vees came out victorious against the Trail Smoke Eaters in their final home game for a while, with the team now on the road for a series of away games. (Photo by Cherie Morgan/Cherie Morgan Photography)

The Penticton Vees came out on top against the Trail Smoke Eaters last night during their first wicked Wednesday game and the last of a series of home games.

A scoreless first period would still prove intense for both teams, with Vees Jay O’Brien keeping Smoke Eaters goalie Logan Terness on his toes when he charged the net. Terness was able to poke the puck away from O’Brien before we could make a shot.

Penticton goalie Yaniv Perets also had to keep sharp in the first period, blocking 10 shots, including a big save when the puck hit his mask following a breakaway. Near the end of the first frame, Owen Ozar took a pass from a teammate as he exited the penalty box and brought the puck to the net where his shot went directly for Perets’ face mask.

An entertaining opening period sees the game remain with a 0-0 score. SOG 10-9 Trail after 20 minutes of play#BCHL pic.twitter.com/VPKc0hZUX0 — Penticton Vees (@PentictonVees) October 24, 2019

The Vees were the first on the scoreboard at 4:21 in the second period, thanks to a power play opportunity and a drive by Lukas Sillinger and quick action David Silye. When the puck slid away from Sillinger’s stick near the net, Silye was able to get it blocker side on Terness and bank it off a Smoke Eater for his 5th goal of the season.

Throughout the second, Penticton would outshoot Trail 17-8 and two more big saves by Perets would let Penticton add to their lead with a late goal by Alex DiPaolo. Conner Hutchison sent a pass from inside the blue line to O’Brien, who took a shot from the left wing. This is where DiPaolo was able to chip it in past Terness at 16:53.

READ MORE: Vees add new blood to lineup in advance of first wicked Wednesday game

Goals from @Dsilye21 and Alex DiPaolo has the Vees ahead by a 2-0 score after two periods! SOG 26-18 Penticton after 40 minutes!#BCHL pic.twitter.com/N0bx3Qk4C3 — Penticton Vees (@PentictonVees) October 24, 2019

Trail wasn’t ready to give up in the third period, with Chase Dafoe making use of a power play opportunity and jumping on a rebound off of Perets’ right pad. A scramble ensued in the goal mouth but Dafoe was able to slide the puck past Perets to make it a 2-1 game at the 2:12 mark.

Not wasting any time, the Penticton Vees responded with a goal just over 30 seconds later when Colton Kalezic managed a partial breakaway. After chipping the puck past a defenseman in his own end, he chased it down and brought it to his backhand, where he took the shot and beat Terness blocker side for this 6th goal of the season at 2:49.

The Smoke Eaters weren’t finished yet, and made it a 3-2 game at the 4:19 mark when Owen Ozar took a pass from the right face-off circle from Kent Johnson and beat Perets on his blocker side. Eventually, Trail would go on to pull Terness to add some fire power to their offensive lineup, but no opportunity was provided and an empty-netter by O’Brien in the last 30 seconds of the game would seal the victory for the Vees.

Altogether, Perets stopped 24 of 26 shots while Terness turned out 34 out of 37. This game capped a series of three home games for the Vees, and the first win of that series. Penticton now hits the road for a series of four away games, starrting against the Chilliwack Chiefs on Saturday, Oct. 26. Puck drop is 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on EZ Rock AM 800 as well as on www.hockeytv.com.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.