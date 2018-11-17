Vees beat Warriors 7-4 thanks to strong offense

A strong offense in the first period led the Penticton Vees to a 7-4 win over the Kelowna Warriors last night.

The Vees started the game a man down when Kenny Johnson received a penalty during warm up for shooting a puck into the Warriors’ net. This advantage for the Warriors didn’t pan out however, as they didn’t register any shots on goal.

Following a face-off, Cole Shepard made a pass to Ryan Sandelin who beat Kelowna’s Brock Baier. The goal came in at 2:05 when Baier was out of position in the crease.

Under two minutes later, Penticton’s Jack Barnes beat Baier with a backhander to the goalie’s blocker side. Peter Muzyka picked up the assist for that goal.

Massimo Rizzo also scored during a power play, his first goal of the yar, firing a shot off the post and past Baier’s glove side. This ended Baier’s night with three goals on 11 shots.

The Warriors were able to get onto the scoreboard in the opening minute of the second period thanks to a power play goal by Lucas Cullen. He also deflected a wrist shot from Lucas Bahn in the opening of the third period.

Eric Linell opened up the Vees’ scoring again when he fired a wrist shot into the top corner over Connor Hopkins’ glove. The Warriors’ Willie Reim responded by deflecting another shot from the slot past Derek Krall. This would make the score 4-2 Vees heading into the third.

Cassidy Bowes extended Penticton’s lead when he beat Hopkins on his blocker side with a wrist shot, making it his second goal of the season. Mike Hardman kept the Warriors’ in the game with a goal at 8:48, but Shepard regained momentum firing home the rebound off a 2-on-1 with Sandelin one minute later.

After Cullen scored his second goal minutes later, Penticton would eventually hit the empty net thanks to Ryan Sandelin, making the game final 7-4.

Game over! Vees win 7-4 over West Kelowna. Goals from Sandelin (x2), Rizzo, Barnes, Bowes, Shepard and Linell. @DerekKrall finishes with 26 saves. Penticton hosts the Victoria Grizzlies Saturday at the @SOEC — Penticton Vees (@PentictonVees) November 15, 2018

This win improves Penticton to 10-0 following a loss this season. Next, they take on the Victoria Grizzlies at the South Okanagan Events Centre tonight for the annual Pink in the Rink night.

GAMEDAY: The Vees host the @BCHLGrizzlies at the @SOEC for the annual Pink in the Rink anti-bullying game at 6:00. Preview: https://t.co/3OH7Np34eY pic.twitter.com/XAgs9UESMg — Penticton Vees (@PentictonVees) November 17, 2018

