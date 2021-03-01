Vees, BCHL team up with Shaw to support Penticton kids

Fundraiser aims to build the community spirit of hockey while supporting local charities

The British Columbia Hockey League and Shaw Communications have teamed up to launch a new fundraising initiative that will support charities in all 17 Canadian BCHL markets, including Penticton.

With the league’s hockey season delayed as a result of COVID-19, Shaw, the BCHL and its 17 Canadian teams have joined together to launch “Brighter Communities powered by Shaw.”

The fundraiser aims to build the excitement and community spirit of hockey while the league’s hockey season is delayed.

With COVID-19-related restrictions in place for almost a year, charities across B.C. are facing substantial increases in demand for their services but considerable declines in donations.

Brighter Communities is a text-to-donate initiative that will support 17 charitable organizations across B.C. that are facing challenges brought on by the pandemic.

The Penticton Vees have partnered with OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre as the charity organization they will be supporting through the fundraiser. OSNS is a pediatric and youth therapy centre focusing on assessment, education and individualized rehabilitation treatment of developmental delays in children from newborns up to age 16.

To donate text PENKIDS to 41010. People are encouraged to donate from now until May 31.

Shaw will match every donation dollar-for-dollar, up to a total of $3,000 per charity.

“The BCHL season is typically a time to celebrate community and embrace team spirit, and while the season has been delayed this year, we wanted to ensure fans, players and community members can still rally together for a common cause,” said Shaw’s vice president of external affairs Chethan Lakshman.

A list of the teams, their chosen charities and respective codes can be found online at bchl.ca/shaw.

