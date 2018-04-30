Vees alumni to play for Team Canada

Former Penticton Vees captain Tyson Jost just wrapped his first NHL season with the Colorado Avalanche. Photo courtesy of Colorado Avalanche/Twitter

Former Vees captain Tyson Jost is headed to Denmark to play for Team Canada in the IIHF World Hockey Championship May 4-20.

Jost, from St. Albert, Alberta, just wrapped up his first full season in the NHL with the Colorado Avalanche scoring 12 goals with 10 assists in 65 regular season games. He then skated in all six of Colorado’s first- round playoff series against the Nashville Predators, recording one assist.

The 10th overall pick in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft spent two years in Penticton, scoring 45 points in 46 games during his rookie season in 2014-15, before adding 14 playoff points to help the Vees to a Fred Page Cup title.

The following season, Jost was named captain of the Vees and responded by scoring 42 goals and 62 assists in just 48 games. He was name the RBC Canadian Junior Hockey League Player of the Year for his efforts. That year he represented Canada at the World Under-18 Championships, scoring 15 points in just seven games being named the tournaments top forward.

That tournament was the second time Jost had represented Canada that season as he won a gold medal with Team Canada West at the World Junior ‘A’ Challenge, also being named MVP of that tournament with three goals and six assists in four games.

All told, this will be the seventh time Jost had pulled the Team Canada logo over his head. In 31 games with Team Canada at various events, Jost has compiled 16 goals and 21 assists to go along with two gold medals and a silver.

