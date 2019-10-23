Vees add new blood to lineup in advance of first wicked Wednesday game

Carl Stankowski, 19, and Tyler Ho, 19, have been acquired while Derek Krall has been traded

Former Vernon Vipers goaltender Carl Stankowski has been added to the Penticton Vees roster, alongside Tyler Ho from the Kanata Lasers. (Photo by Candace Ward/Calgary Hitmen)

Tonight is the Penticton Vees first B.C. Hockey League (BCHL) Wicked Wednesday at the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC) and they’ve just added some new blood to the lineup.

The Junior A hockey club announced on Oct. 23 the team had acquired goaltender Carl Stankowski, 19, from the Vernon Vipers, and forward Tyler Ho, 19, from the Kanata Lasers of the Central Canada Hockey League (CCHL). Vees goaltender Derek Krall has been traded to the Powell River Kings for future considerations in the three-team trade.

Stankowski, a Calgary-native, originally played for the Calgary Hitmen in the Western Hockey League (WHL), where he saw ice time in three games during the 2019/20 season and posted a 3.30 goals against average and a 0.884 save percentage. Weighing in at 169 lbs and standing 5’9″ tall, he has 24 WHL games under his belt.

“These moves are more about a long-term plan rather than a reaction of a few losses,” said Vees head coach, general manager and president Fred Harbinson in a release. “Adding Carl Stankowski has many prongs; this allows us to give Derek Krall an opportunity to be a number one goalie in the BCHL, in turn we open an over-age spot and add a goaltender that has championship experience, which obviously will be important to us this year and next year in hosting the Centennial Cup.”

Ho began the 2019/20 season with the Saskatoon Blades in the WHL, where he saw ice time in four games. He originates from North Vancouver and has 80 WHL games on his record, along with three goals and nine assists in 33 games against the Vipers last season.

“Tyler Ho will give us depth and experience up front,” Harbinson said. “Tyler played in the BCHL final last April.”

According to the team, Jan. 10 is the trading deadline for the BCHL.

So far, Penticton has had a great start to the season, with 11 wins and only three losses to put them in second in the Interior division. The Salmon Arm Silverbacks are just two points ahead of the Vees in the standings, with one more win.

The Vees will be taking on the Trail Smoke Eaters tonight, with the puck drop at 6:30 p.m. Ticket prices are $5 each and can be purchased at the SOEC box office or online at www.valleyfirsttix.com.

