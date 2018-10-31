Vannier swimmer qualifies in three events for BC’s

Abby McDowell, a Grade 10 student at Vanier Secondary in Courtenay, will be representing her school and the Comox Valley at the B.C. high school swim provincials, Nov. 16-17 in Richmond.

At the zone meet Oct. 21 at Commonwealth Pool in Victoria, she qualified in the 50-metre freestyle, 100m free and 100m individual medley.

McDowell, 15, has been a member of the Comox Valley Blue Devils summer swim club for eight years. She had a standout summer season, qualifying for provincials with best times in all of her events. She placed first in the 50 and 100 free, second in the 200 IM and third in the 100 backstroke, breaking two club records in the process. She also earned a spot on the regional relay team for Vancouver Island. Her season was capped with a provincial bronze medal in the relay.