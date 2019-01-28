Vanier Towhees runner-up at home tourney

Semiahmoo Secondary of South Surrey defeated the host Vanier Towhees 68-54 in Saturday’s final of the annual Grade 9 Towhee Basketball Tournament.
This was the eighth year the tournament has been held. Semiahmoo, which has attended since the beginning, sent a Grade 8 and Grade 9 team this year. The Grade 9s won.
Saint Michaels University School of Victoria placed third and Shawnigan Lake finished fourth.
In the skills competition, the Semiahmoo 9’s won the free throw and three-point shooting contests. Vanier won the obstacle course.