Vanier Towhees runner-up at home tourney

Reed Fournier of Vanier drives to the hoop in the championship final against Semiahmoo, Saturday at the annual Grade 9 Towhee Basketball Tournament. Semiahmoo won 68-54. Peggy Street photo

Semiahmoo Secondary of South Surrey defeated the host Vanier Towhees 68-54 in Saturday’s final of the annual Grade 9 Towhee Basketball Tournament.

This was the eighth year the tournament has been held. Semiahmoo, which has attended since the beginning, sent a Grade 8 and Grade 9 team this year. The Grade 9s won.

Saint Michaels University School of Victoria placed third and Shawnigan Lake finished fourth.

In the skills competition, the Semiahmoo 9’s won the free throw and three-point shooting contests. Vanier won the obstacle course.