Vanier of Courtenay wins first two games at Countdown to Playoffs basketball tourney

The senior boys basketball team from Vanier Secondary has won its first two games at the Countdown to Playoffs Tournament at Brentwood College School in Mill Bay.

The Vanier Towhees have reached the semis at the Countdown to Playoffs Tournament. File photo

The Towhees beat Victoria rival Reynolds 63-51 on Thursday, and beat Mulgrave School of West Vancouver 76-73 on Friday.

Vanier plays the host school Friday night in a semi-final game.

The Isfeld senior boys team is also competing.

The Ice lost to Mulgrave in its opening game Thursday. The Courtenay team was up 51-44 at the half, but caught a bad break early in the third quarter when they lost Zach Taylor. Mulgrave went on to win 98-83.

“We ran out of gas with six guys and we were bullied inside with no size to match theirs,” Ice coach Dikran Zabunyan said. “But a great effort from everyone on our team.”

Isfeld’s second game was against Reynolds on Friday.