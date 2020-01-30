Sam Rebitt of the Vanier Towhees senior girls basketball team works the ball down court against Alberni during Tuesday’s league game at home. Vanier won 68-37. Peggy Street photo

Vanier of Courtenay beats Alberni in senior girls basketball

The Towhees senior girls basketball team at Vanier Secondary defeated Port Alberni Secondary 68-37 in a Tuesday league game at Vanier.

  • Jan. 30, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

The Towhees senior girls basketball team at Vanier Secondary defeated Port Alberni Secondary 68-37 in a Tuesday league game at Vanier.

Vanier’s senior girls team hosts it annual invitational tournament on Friday and Saturday.

Previous story
Maple Ridge soccer players sign with SFU
Next story
Harlem Globetrotters tipping off at VIU gym

Just Posted

Most Read