Vanier, Isfeld lose openers at provincials

The Vanier and Isfeld senior boys basketball teams both lost their opening games at the triple-A B.C. championships, which kicked off Wednesday in Langley.
Vanier lost 86-71 to number seven seed Rick Hansen Secondary of Abbotsford. Isfeld lost 73-58 to Charles Tupper of Vancouver, the number one seed at the tournament.
The 10th-seeded Vanier next plays number 15 seed Reynolds of Victoria today at 10 a.m. The two teams clashed recently in the Island final, which Vanier won.
The 16th-seeded Isfeld plays Byrne Creek of Burnaby, today at 11:45 a.m.
Number eight Byrne Creek lost yesterday to number nine North Delta, while number 15 Reynolds lost to Vernon, the second seed.
The tourney winds up Saturday night.