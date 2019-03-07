Vanier, Isfeld lose openers at provincials

Vanier’s Sid Woodrow (20) eyes the hoop during Wednesday’s loss to Rick Hansen Secondary at the AAA provincial tournament in Langley. Also pictured are Vanier’s Peter Greaves (23) and Jakob Tortorelli at left. Peggy Street photo.

The Vanier and Isfeld senior boys basketball teams both lost their opening games at the triple-A B.C. championships, which kicked off Wednesday in Langley.

Vanier lost 86-71 to number seven seed Rick Hansen Secondary of Abbotsford. Isfeld lost 73-58 to Charles Tupper of Vancouver, the number one seed at the tournament.

The 10th-seeded Vanier next plays number 15 seed Reynolds of Victoria today at 10 a.m. The two teams clashed recently in the Island final, which Vanier won.

The 16th-seeded Isfeld plays Byrne Creek of Burnaby, today at 11:45 a.m.

Number eight Byrne Creek lost yesterday to number nine North Delta, while number 15 Reynolds lost to Vernon, the second seed.

The tourney winds up Saturday night.