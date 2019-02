The grade 9 boys basketball team at Vanier Secondary won the Vancouver Island championships on the weekend at Brentwood College.

The grade 9 boys basketball team at Vanier Secondary won the Vancouver Island championships on the weekend at Brentwood College.

There were four teams at the round-robin tournament. Vanier won each of its three games: 63-59 over Brentwood, 50-40 over Dover Bay and57-48 over Shawnigan.

The Towhees next play at provincials, beginning Friday at Burnaby South Secondary. Vanier is seeded number nine.