Vancouver Island team earns U18 curling bronze

Douglas rink is made up of players from Port Alberni, Duncan and Parksville

Skip Rebecca Douglas, centre, calls out to her teammates as they sweep a stone during U18 BC Curling Championships action. PHOTO COURTESY STEVE SEIXEIRO / CURL BC

The Douglas rink, made up of curlers from Port Alberni, Duncan and Parksville, came home with a bronze medal finish after the U18 BC Curling Championships.

The provincials took place in Juan de Fuca between March 12-17, with eight teams of boys and eight teams of girls competing for the BC title and the chance to go on to nationals.

After seven round robin games, Team Douglas was tied for first place and faced Team Taylor, from the Royal City and Tunnel Town curling clubs, in a playoff game. The game was “a close one,” said head coach Dave Douglas, with Team Taylor eventually winning 6-5 in an extra end. Team Douglas was awarded the bronze medal, while Team Taylor went on to take silver against Team Buchy.

“They brought their best all weekend,” said Dave. “They played very hard and were really in every game.”

The Douglas rink is made up of skip Rebecca Douglas of Port Alberni, third Brooke Reintjes from Duncan, second Michaela Morrill of Parksville and lead Delaena Reintjes from Duncan.

Rebecca is not new to the U18s. Her team earned bronze at the 2017 U18 BC championships in Nanaimo, and her 2018 team—which also included Brooke and Delaena Reintjes—made it to the provincials, too.

The 2019 teammates know each other very well now, according to Dave, and play well together.

“They all got along really well and played for each other all weekend,” he said.

